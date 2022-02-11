NYPD captain trying to stop violence before it starts

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD Captain Derby St. Fort is thinking outside the box to help at-risk teens connected to gun violence and gangs turn their lives around.

St. Fort, a seven-year veteran, partnered with community groups including “We Build A Block” to identify teens who were close to the violence after the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy outside of his Midwood High School in 2021. Police said rival gang members shot the teen.

Under St. Fort’s program, 15 teens meet weekly for a healing circle. They talk to a therapist, and advocates, about their trauma and experiences with police.

Many of the teens lost friends and loved ones to violence as well.

“These young men are severely impacted by violence and also involved in conflict,” St. Fort said.

During the sessions, teens are given a small amount of cash, food and a comfortable place to express themselves.

The captain said he knows the initiative is working because, since he’s been doing the work, none of the teens involved in the group have been arrested and the gun violence has stopped.

The program is funded by donations. To help, go to We Build The Block’s website.