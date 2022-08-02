NEW YORK (PIX11) — During the first six months of Mayor Eric Adams’ tenure, minorities made up a significant majority of NYPD arrests, leading critics to say that the police department is still practicing the “broken windows” policy, according to a report released by the Police Reform Organizing Project.

New Yorkers of color accounted for 87.5% of misdemeanor arrests in 2022, compared to 87% in the first half of 2021 and 87% in 2020, the PROP report said, citing data received from the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services. The infractions include fare evasion, third-degree assault, weapons possession, petit larceny, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the report.

More than 52% of the NYPD’s felony arrests involve Black New Yorkers, who make up about 25% of the city’s population, the report said. PROP said the data shows that the NYPD is practicing broken windows policing and is intentionally targeting minorities.

“Based on the NYPD’s own reporting, these numbers expose the harsh truth that under Mayor Adams and Commissioner (Keechant) Sewell, the NYPD has actually escalated its racist broken windows practices,” PROP director Robert Gangi said.

Overall, NYPD felony and misdemeanor arrests sharply increased from last year. The stats indicate the number of apprehensions jumped from 63,018 in 2021 to 78,010 in 2022, almost a 25% spike, according to the data. The group said cops made an average of more than 230 misdemeanor arrests a day in the first half of this year.

The NYPD and the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a PIX11 inquiry.