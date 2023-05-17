NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding two young boys from Manhattan and the Bronx who have been missing for five days.

11-year-old Alfa Barrie and 13-year-old Garrett Warren were last seen together near a playground, after not coming home from school Friday afternoon. Something that they’ve never done before, according to their desperate families.

“This was the first time this ever happened,” said Alfa’s sister, Fatima Diallo.

Police fanned out on Tuesday hanging fliers and talking to people in Harlem and in the Bronx. They’ve also spoken to workers and looked at surveillance video from a fish market where they apparently ate.

The NYPD Harbor Unit has also been scouring the Harlem River and officers have been out on foot, searching for the boys.

“I want that phone call to say my grandson is ok and he is alive,” said Candy Bojng, Warren’s grandmother.

The NYPD called on the public’s help and the families are offering a $5,000 reward for information, that could help find the missing boys.