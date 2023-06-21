NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five NYPD transit offers are now being thanked for their role in catching two alleged subway criminals, thanks to surveillance cameras, officials said.

The officers arrested a man in Harlem after noticing he looked like the alleged subway slasher who had cut three different women in random attacks in the subway system on Sunday.

Kemal Rideout, 28, was arrested in Manhattan Tuesday and charged with three counts of first-degree assault, NYPD officials said.

“I cannot understate how proud and impressed I am by the officers present with us. Simply put, phenomenal great police work,” said NYPC Chief of Transit Michael Kemper.

Police report that the same group of transit officers, also nabbed Claude White 33, who was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Monday in connection to the death of Tavon Silver, 32.

“We’re not pounding on our chests and waving a flag of victory. That’s not what’s happening here. A lot of investments, a lot of effort, and great police work has stabilized crime from where it was last year and years past and we’re gonna continue this,” said Kemper.

In the case of the three women who were slashed, all of the victims are expected to recover.