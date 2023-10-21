BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A peaceful rally turned tense when the NYPD clashed with Pro-Palestine supporters in Bay Ridge on Saturday evening.

In one video obtained by PIX11 News, things appeared to turn violent between NYPD officers and protesters.

Earlier this afternoon thousands of people had flooded the streets of Brooklyn to support Palestine, the partially recognized sovereign state.

Palestine is not a country recognized by the United States or the United Nations.

The war between Israel and Hamas has prompted protests and demonstrations from both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters. The protests have also increased security measures from the NYPD.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban said, “The NYPD is doing everything we can do to forestall future violence in our city. However, we know the ongoing events overseas may resonate with individuals domestically and that is hard to anticipate.”

The NYPD did not immediately comment on the video obtained by PIX11 News.

