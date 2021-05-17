NEW YORK CITY — The NYPD is set to deploy hundreds more officers into the New York City transit system amid an ongoing surge of violent crimes in the subways, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We’re announcing an additional 250 officers on a special deployment, on top of the previous 500, on top of the previous 2,500,” de Blasio said Monday at his daily briefing.

According to the mayor, this new surge of cops will make the current total NYPD transit deployment the largest in over 20 years.

“We’re going to take the officers and put them at the right places in the subways at the right time, particularly at peak times of ridership,” the mayor said.

The news comes as 24/7 subway service has resumed in the city and as more New Yorkers are taking public transit than anytime since the peak of the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, the MTA said ridership was at 5.4 million a day, during the pandemic it went as low as 300-thousand daily, and it is currently at about 2.1 million.

“They don’t buy into a culture of fear,” de Blasio said Monday. “But we need everyone to be safe. We need to look at the perception and reality of safety.”

Just last week, MTA CEO and Chairman Pat Foye told the PIX11 Morning News the agency wanted the NYPD to send another 600 officers into the transit system to address safety concerns.

The MTA and the mayor have been in a war of words over subway safety for weeks now, with de Blasio continuing to assure New Yorkers that subways are safe, despite a rise in assaults.

When asked what changed his mind about giving the MTA more cops, the mayor said, “We have more officers. We just graduated 850 more officers, 600 more coming in June, which will allow us to put more officers where we need them.”

The MTA has yet to respond to the newest deployment of more officers.

New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg spoke with PIX11 Monday morning about subway safety, her back and forth with the mayor and subways resuming 24/7 service: