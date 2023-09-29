NEW YORK (PIX11) – Several New Yorkers needed to be rescued from flooded basements during the massive coastal storm that slammed New York City on Friday, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The FDNY received a “number of calls” related to flooded basements and people trapped in cars, the commissioner said. As of 12 p.m., there were at least six basement apartments that flooded – all with successful rescues, city officials said.

There were no critical patients or fatalities related to the storm.

Emergency Management Department Commissioner Iscoll Zachary Iscol urged anyone who lives in a basement apartment, especially in Brooklyn and Queens, to prepare for the possibility they may need to leave quickly and seek higher ground.

Heavy rain pummeled the tri-state area Friday morning and an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in the afternoon. Mayor Eric Adams said as many as 8 inches of rain could fall before the end of the day.

Flooding caused significant delays and limited subway service, according to the MTA. Several major roadways, including the Belt Parkway and FDR, also experienced extensive delays during the Friday morning commute due to flooding.

City officials are urging commuters to stay home if possible. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for the New York City area.

New Yorkers were urged to sign up for real-time alerts and advisories at NYC.gov/notify.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

