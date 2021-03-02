NYers rally for more COVID relief

A day of action by activists calling for New York State to provide COVID relief aid was held Monday.

Protests happened across the city, from Brooklyn to the Bronx and throughout New York.

“We don’t have no money. We don’t have no work,” said Myriam Hernández, one of the protesters. “How are you gonna survive it? How?”

Protesters are targeting lawmakers’ homes and offices calling for the cancellation of rent and higher taxes on the wealthy to create an excluded workers fund that would provide assistance to people who haven’t been eligible for federal aid during the pandemic.

While a statewide eviction moratorium is in effect for some tenants until may first, eviction proceedings in other cases can now resume, which means there are New Yorkers now facing eviction during this pandemic.

