NYC’s Summer Youth Employment Program giving 75,000 teens, young adults jobs during pandemic

NEW YORK — The NYC Summer Youth Employment Program, which was nearly cut from the city’s budget last year, is back in person this year, giving 75,000 teens and young adults valuable work experience across the city.

JC Grullon, a 16-year-old student at Fannie Lou Hamer Freedom High school in the Bronx, says he got his dream job this summer. Grullon spent six weeks working with the Bronx River Alliance, conducting water quality testing of the Bronx River, cleaning up Bronx parks and planting rain gardens.

Yancy Sanes, a Bronx High school teacher, said the program focuses on real world learning.

“If we are learning about environmental racism, we go outside and see it affecting our community,” Sanes said.

The program lasts for six weeks and teens who take part are paid directly by New York City. The program pays minimum wage. The goal of the program say organizers, is to better students’ communities and help teens find careers they enjoy.

Fannie Lou Hamer Freedom High School Principal Jeff Paladino praised the employment program as a way for teens to develop their interests.

“It helps them understand they can have an impact where they live,” Paladino said.

If you want to apply for a job next year or you are a business or employer who wants to take part, click here.