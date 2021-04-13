NYC’s summer school program will look different this year

NEW YORK — New York City officials unveiled a new summer school program on Tuesday that combines traditional academic support with enrichment programming from the Department of Youth and Community Development.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the program, dubbed Summer Rising, will be available to all students in grades K-12 for free.

High school students enrolled in Summer Rising also will be able to participate in the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program and the Public Schools Athletic League.

“Our kids have been through so much, and they need our support as we build a recovery for all of us,” de Blasio said. “This is a free program for all New York City students, combining academics and cultural enrichment for the best summer yet.”

Applications will open for in-person K-8 programs on April 26. Families can sign up through the Discover DYCD website.

It wasn’t immediately clear when sign-ups for Grades 9-12 would be made available.