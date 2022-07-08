NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is kicking off the first week of the city’s “Summer Rising” program by teaming up with students and teachers on Friday morning from the Lower East Side.

Summer Rising is a free program administered by the City’s Department of Youth and Community Development and the city’s Department of Education. It connects 110,000 elementary and middle school students to fun, culturally relevant, hands-on experiences to strengthen their academic, social and emotional skills.

The combined traditional summer school and free camp program, which started on Tuesday, is offered to any family in the city.

School’s chancellor David Banks said it’s an opportunity for students to get beyond their classrooms’ four walls and experience all the city has to offer. Adams said the program turns the city into a classroom while helping to address the learning gap brought upon by COVID-19.

But, according to the Daily News, parents are still stuck on wait lists or confused about how to register just a few days in. The principal’s union also criticized the kick-off. PIX11 News reached out to the union for comment.

According to the New York Post, the Department of Education sent out a three-page memo Sunday night with new information about logistics, such as bus dismissal and the digital curriculum. The Post said this last-minute planning is infuriating principals.

Last year, the city also ran into problems. PIX11 reported on the program denying students with additional needs. Then Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the concerns saying all kids are welcome to participate.

Earlier this year, Adams proudly announced the return of Summer Rising.