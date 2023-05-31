NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cardinal Timothy Dolan celebrated the White Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on Wednesday.

The service, which was open for all, was dedicated to health care workers and caregivers. It was hosted by ArchCare, the Archdiocese of New York’s health care system. ArchCare helps more than 9,000 seniors, poor and special needs New Yorkers every day.

Scott LaRue, the CEO of ArchCare, said recognizing health care workers is more important than ever in a time of staffing shortages nationwide. He encouraged more people to choose health care as a career.

The White Mass is an annual event at Catholic churches across the country. It dates all the way back to the late 1800s.