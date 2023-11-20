MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An Upper West Side bakery has been ranked the most popular bakery on TikTok, according to a new survey from dessert-themed website Strawberry Shortcake.

Levain Bakery racked up more than 44 million views on the platform, which is more than double its closest rival, the survey showed.

Porto’s Bakery in southern California, which is ranked in second place, has over 17 million views.

The survey notes that Levain Bakery’s large cookies are part of the appeal. People have been seen in videos breaking open the 6-ounce treats to reveal the layers of ingredients inside.

