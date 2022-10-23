NEW YORK (PIX11) — Days are getting shorter and with it comes the end of sunsets after 6 p.m.

The last sunset after 6 p.m. this year will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. After that, the New York area won’t see another sunset after 6 p.m. until Daylight Saving Time Starts in March.

Before that, the region will continue to see fewer daylight hours. Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6. The earliest sunsets of the year for the area will be at 4:28 p.m. in early December.

What to do when standard time begins?

There are some checklist items you should plan to do the weekend of the time change.

Change clocks back one hour if they don’t adjust to standard time automatically.

Don’t forget the microwave clock, oven clock, sprinkler clock and car clock.

Put new batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detector.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.