NEW YORK (AP) — People of Japanese descent are gearing up for their first-ever parade in New York City.

It’s set for May 14 on Manhattan’s Central Park West. Organizers initially aimed to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, but the coronavirus postponed their plans.

Ambassador Mikio Mori, the Japanese consul general in New York, says the delay creates momentum to make the event even better. The parade stands to boost visibility for the New York metropolitan area’s Japanese and Japanese American community.

A Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data says the New York area has the nation’s fourth-largest Japanese population at roughly 56,000.