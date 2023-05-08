NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s been a long road, but summer is finally in our sights.

One sure sign that summer is on the way: Tuesday will be the first sunset after 8 p.m. in New York City! And sunsets will continue to get later throughout May and June.

The latest sunsets of the year run from June 23 to July 1, when the sun will set at 8:31 p.m., according to dateandtime.com.

After that, the sunset will begin a little earlier each day. But don’t freak out, there will still be plenty of evening sunlight through the end of summer and early fall.

The end of daylight saving time, when the clocks turn back and we lose an hour of sunlight in the evenings, isn’t until Nov 5.