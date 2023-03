NEW YORK (PIX11) — A $100,000 salary in New York City might not actually feel like you’re earning that much due to the cost of living, according to a new report.

SmartAsset, a financial information company, predicts that earning $100,000 per year in New York City actually feels like you’re making less than $36,000, Bloomberg reported.

Other expensive cities such as San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Boston will also cut into your salary, according to SmartAsset.