NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Council reached a budget deal to keep the city running for the next fiscal year.

The $107 billion budget avoids cuts to public schools and libraries.

“The Council negotiated with the administration to restore $36.2 million in funding that our public libraries would have lost,” New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.

Library services could have been deeply impacted in proposed budget cuts. “We’ve avoided this outcome thanks to New Yorkers raising their voices to protect this precious public resource,” Speaker Adams said.

Each public school will have the same level of funding in September as they had for the last school year.

The budget also sets aside $1.4 billion to respond to the current asylum seeker crisis.