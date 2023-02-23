NEW YORK (PIX11) — A pair of audits of NYCHA public housing by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is putting power in the hands of residents.

Following a number of roundtables and listening sessions, the Comptroller’s inaugural NYCHA resident audit committee chose to zero in on both day-to-day issues, like faulty building locks and slow repairs, as well as larger issues with management.

Lander and Aixa Torres, a NYCHA resident and tenant advocate, joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to discuss their hopes for the audits and the future of public housing in New York City.

