NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city will aim to improve conditions in NYCHA developments, put roofs over homeless New Yorkers’ heads, and provide greater access to affordable housing under a sweeping plan announced Tuesday by Mayor Eric Adams.

“Safe, stable, and affordable housing is fundamental to our prosperity,” said Adams at a press briefing unveiling the 97-page, five-point “Housing Our Neighbors” plan.

The strategy features five areas of focus, including steps to transform the city’s public housing system.

To expedite repairs and pare down a backlog of some 600,000 maintenance requests at NYCHA, the city will continue a streamlining of the work order process begun last year. The overhaul has already come to developments in Queens and the Bronx, as well as Staten Island, and is scheduled to be completed citywide by the end of 2022.

Also starting this year, NYCHA will roll out mechanical trash collection in an effort to clean up the grounds of developments. Rather than traditional garbage bins, residents will now deposit their trash and recycling into pest-proof containers that will be emptied into trucks using an automatic hoist. The hope is that this pilot program, the first of its kind in a major US city, will reduce litter and combat pest problems.

The plan will also aim to improve the health and wellbeing of NYCHA residents, including by more than doubling the amount of development farms from seven to 15 by 2025. Each farm will produce and distribute an average of 5,000 pounds of food every year, the city said.

The strategy will also attempt to reduce homelessness in the five boroughs. The Adams administration will seek to increase the number of beds in city shelters, replace aging and substandard shelters, and ultimately help move New Yorkers into permanent housing faster.

Additionally, the blueprint calls for a citywide expansion of access to low- and middle-income housing. Strategies include the creation of more studio and one-bedroom apartments for New Yorkers who live alone, converting vacant hotels to affordable housing, and expanding down payment assistance for low-income homebuyers. Also included are proposals to improve quality of life for low- and middle-income New Yorkers, such as better broadband internet access and child care centers in the ground floors of affordable housing buildings.

The fourth point of the plan offers steps to improve the health and safety of New Yorkers, such as increased home inspections for lead hazards, tougher enforcement against property owners who fail to remedy pest problems, fire safety awareness outreach, and preemptive measures to offset the effects of climate change.

Finally, the strategy will aim to reduce administrative burden, eliminating such red tape as the Absent Parent Form presently required of single parents seeking Section 8 housing vouchers.

Adams championed the outline as the “most comprehensive housing plan in New York City history.”

But the Legal Aid Society was more cautiously optimistic.

“We welcome today’s announcement, which will remove bureaucratic red tape that has served only to erect artificial barriers between our clients and the benefits to which they are entitled,” the organization said in part in a statement. “But red tape is only a portion of the problem, and homeless New Yorkers, along with low-income households, need genuine access to safe, long-term and affordable housing.

“This is the only real solution to our city’s sprawling housing crisis, and we call on City Hall to continue to dedicate capital dollars to fund truly affordable housing development throughout the boroughs.”