NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYCHA’s Federal Monitor Bart Schwartz released his first Pest and Waste Management Report this week.

It is a first-of-a-kind federal report focused on trash, rodents, and bugs in NYCHA. While the federal monitor said the number of open pest complaints has declined — for some people who live in public housing, it doesn’t feel that way.

Tomasita Santapau, who has lived at the Bernard Baruch Houses on the Lower East Side for over half a century, said rats have always been a problem, but lately, it’s ridiculous.

But according to the report, the city is making strides.

“From the beginning of March 2023 to June 12, 2023, NYCHA reports that its count of open pest work orders decreased from over 13,000 to approximately 8,000,” the report said.

Donna Ortiz, who also lives at the Baruch Houses, said she’s seen an improvement.

The report also suggests that NYCHA residents should be hired to help make improvements faster. It would be called a Resident Ambassador program. The goal would be to have resident ambassadors who live at NYCHA developments remind residents of their scheduled appointments and help them prepare their homes for extermination.

According to the report, the Baruch Houses already has a pilot ambassador program that started in February 2023, but NYCHA uses employees, not residents. Eddie Ramos said he would do the job as a volunteer.

Other recommendations from the federal monitor include new garbage trucks. According to the report, NYCHA purchased its own garbage trucks to collect the trash from curbside sites on the days when sanitation does not. Also, a new waste pilot program was launched in April with rat-proof larger containers.

An NYCHA spokesperson said:

As stated in the report, NYCHA has worked in tandem with the Federal Monitor’s team to revise its pest and waste management procedures and has made significant progress in both areas. We are consistently performing thorough levels of pest extermination, and addressing clutter and other conditions that can prevent staff from effectively performing this work. Additionally, NYCHA has seen notable improvements in maintaining clean grounds, and properly collecting, storing, and removing trash at each development. We thank the Federal Monitor for his oversight and collaboration, and will continue to work with the Monitor’s team to improve in all pillar areas of the HUD agreement.” NYCHA spokesperson

You can view the full report here.