NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYCHA’s Junior Knicks Basketball League officially kicked off Friday, and basketball legends and pros were on hand to teach New York City youth to love the game.

At the Wald Houses on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the basketball courts are the center of the community. Thanks to the New York Knicks, NYPD and NYCHA things are going a step further: by combining mentorship and basketball, they hope neighborhoods can come together this summer.

London Razor, 11, is already a star on the court. His mom, Crystal, said it’s about more than just basketball: it’s about changing the lives of thousands of New York City children.

Curtis Williams, who runs the Junior Knicks Basketball League across 25 of NYCHA’s developments, knows firsthand how transformative basketball can be. He also grew up in an NYCHA community.

Children ages 4 to 15 will get to meet basketball players and legends, who will serve as guest coaches and motivators during the summer.

The Junior Knicks NYCHA basketball league runs Monday through Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at developments across the city. A full list is below:

The Bronx

Bronx River

Castle Hill (MAP Site)

Forest

Jackson

Marble Hill

McKinley

Sack Wern

Brooklyn

Breukelen

Marcy

Penn Wortman

Sheepshead Bay

Tompkins (MAP Site)

Williamsburg

O’Dwyer Gardens

Queens

Queensbridge (MAP Site)

Ravenswood

Woodside

Hammel

Manhattan

Douglass

Jefferson

King Towers

Rutgers

Wagner (MAP Site)

Wald

Wilson

Staten Island

Stapleton (MAP Site)