NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Housing Authority Chair Greg Russ is leaving the agency, an official confirmed Wednesday.

Russ has headed up NYCHA since 2019, first as CEO and chair, and then just as chair when the roles were split late in 2022. New York City, Housing and Urban Development and the Southern District of New York will work to find replacement candidates, with the mayor having the final say.

“Greg Russ came to NYCHA at a critical juncture in the Authority’s history,” NYCHA Interim CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt said. “The vision, acumen, and unflagging commitment he brought to NYCHA – honed through decades of strengthening public housing authorities across the country – were instrumental in putting NYCHA on solid footing. The homes and communities of thousands of families across New York City are better because of Mr. Russ’ service and we are incredibly grateful for the leadership he demonstrated throughout his time here.”

Russ made more than $410,000 a year when he came onboard at NYCHA.

The role of NYCHA chair could become part-time and compensated through a stiped, regional HUD Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel said.

“Details such as timing and stipend amount are still under discussion,” Ampry-Samuel said.. “By having NYCHA’s Chair be part-time, NYCHA’s governance reflects the public housing industry norm of having a part-time chair.”

Officials have not yet said when Russ’ last day will be. Vice Chair Victor González will preside over Board Meetings until a new Chair is selected, a NYCHA official said.