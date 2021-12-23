NYCHA agrees to extend mold, leak protections to privately managed buildings

NEW YORK — NYCHA agreed Thursday to offer protections for residents whose homes are transitioning from Section 9 to Section 8 housing.

The decision in the case — brought about by a class action lawsuit from Metro IAF affiliates Manhattan Together, South Bronx Churches and a collection of NYCHA residents — provides “robust protections to residents against mold, leaks and other excess moisture in NYCHA buildings that are transitioned to private management under the Permanent Affordability Commitment Together program,” according to a press release.

“This agreement is a further step to ensuring NYCHA and its partners operate and manage all
properties in a way that provides safe and quality housing to all of our residents,” NYCHA
chair and CEO Greg Russ said.

A court still needs to approve the agreement for it to go into effect.

The agreement would establish ways for mold, leaks and other excess moisture to be handled in PAD/PACT buildings. Access to a call center to voice complaints is mentioned in the agreement and, if the agreement is approved, all complaints would need to be addressed within 30 days of a report.

“This agreement will ensure my neighbors and I have the help we need to make sure mold and leak repairs are done right, every time,” Metro IAF leader and Linden Houses resident Tawana Meyers said.

