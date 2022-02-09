NYC youth job program hiring workers to help fight food insecurity

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — They call them their youngest community champions fighting hunger in New York City.

It’s called the TCAH Youth Workforce Program. The Campaign Against Hunger is hiring their team — 40 young people between the ages of 16-24 — to work this spring.

Chelsea Turner, 23, has volunteered in food pantries since she was 19 because she’s wanted to help people. Now, she has her dream job, working at the Campaign Against Hunger headquarters in Bed-Stuy. Turner got her start through their special youth workforce program. They hire dozens of young New Yorkers every year with a goal of empowering them to work while giving back to their neighborhood pantries and farm.

It’s a 14-week paid program. Plus there’s on the job training and career development, making a living by giving.

“If you aren’t working or not going to school come on down you can work. Some become managers,” said Howard Brown, their youth empowerment manager.

They are accepting applications for spring. If you want more information or you want apply, click here. You can also call 718-773-3551 ext 116.