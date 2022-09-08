NEW YORK (PIX11) – Young adults and children living with brain injuries took over the runway in a first annual fashion show put on by a nonprofit based in New York City.

During New York Fashion Week, there’s a special show called the “I Can Do Anything Fashion Show.” Its purpose is to raise awareness and funds for families, while uplifting and giving young people a chance to shine.

Twenty-seven students took part in a special fashion show fundraiser at Gotham Hall in Manhattan. Each student wore a specially designed outfit they created. Most importantly, organizers say it gave students an emotional boost and encouragement to be their best selves.

The participants were all students from a non-profit organization called the International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN). They have two schools on the Upper East Side and in Sunset Park. Fifty-nine New York City students living with brain injuries get rehabilitation and educational services at these schools.

The fashion show was live streamed on Facebook. The nonprofit also accepts donations on its website.