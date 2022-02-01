NYC would get more seats in state Senate under proposed maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two more state senators would represent New York City in the state’s Legislature under crucial new maps that would set political boundaries for the next decade.
The Legislature’s redistricting task force released legislative maps Tuesday for the Assembly and Senate districts. Legislative leaders plan to hold initial votes on the new congressional and legislative maps later this week.
The proposed maps reflect population gains of over 600,000 people over the past decade in New York City. They also reflect shrinking populations in rural upstate communities that Republicans have long counted on as strongholds.