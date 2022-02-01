NYC would get more seats in state Senate under proposed maps

FILE – View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. A bipartisan commission tasked with redrawing New York’s congressional districts has until Tuesday to agree on new boundaries — or risk having Democratic lawmakers seize control over a reapportionment process voters hoped would minimize gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two more state senators would represent New York City in the state’s Legislature under crucial new maps that would set political boundaries for the next decade.

The Legislature’s redistricting task force released legislative maps Tuesday for the Assembly and Senate districts. Legislative leaders plan to hold initial votes on the new congressional and legislative maps later this week.

The proposed maps reflect population gains of over 600,000 people over the past decade in New York City. They also reflect shrinking populations in rural upstate communities that Republicans have long counted on as strongholds.