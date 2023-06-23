LOWER EAST SIDE, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York City leaders have been unveiling a flurry of new policies to try and get ahead of the increasingly deadly trend of electric bike and scooter batteries causing fires.

This comes after the latest fire earlier this week where four lives were lost, and dozens more were displaced from their homes.

E-bike and e-scooter batteries are now among the leading causes of fire deaths in the city, they overheat and explode into bigger blazes, usually without warning.

The city’s latest plan, discussed in a public safety meeting Friday, is to empower people to spot dangerous charging conditions and dial 3-1-1, the city is promising an inspection of each report within 12 hours.

Earlier this week New York Post reporter Bernadette Hogan put that 12-hour promise to the test. She recounted for an upcoming episode of PIX on Politics that 311 was still working out the kinks.

“I called, and I was told to email the fire departments and someone would get back to me in 72 hours,” Hogan said. “The city said later that night give us a minute we’re still getting it up and running. I called back the next day, because I did have an unsafe charging situation in my building, and I was referred to fire dispatch so we will see where that goes.”

Separately, the City Council is also working on legislation to buy up and exchange the many thousands of unsafe, uncertified, and modified e-bike batteries for safe and certified ones.

The city will also move quickly to create safe charging and storage spaces— including using $25 million in federal funding around 53 NYCHA developments, PIX11 News was the first to report on it on Thursday.

“Having these locations where we know batteries can be safely charged will be a game changer and will add confidence and assurance to families and delivery to every worker,” said Councilman Christopher Marte, who represents the Lower East Side.