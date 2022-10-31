Before and after shots of dining sheds being removed in NYC (NYC DOT)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Say goodbye, NYC!

Workers with New York City’s Department of Sanitation and Department of Transportation were out and about on Monday getting rid of abandoned dining sheds, officials said. New York City began removing the structures in August.

“These sheds serve no purpose and are not representative of our overwhelmingly popular program,” the DOT tweeted Monday about the abandoned structures. “See a shed that needs to be removed? Call @nyc311.”

Before and after shots of an abandoned dining shed being removed. (NYC DOT)

Some have sued to get rid of dining sheds. They say they’re sick and tired of garbage and rats associated with the outdoor structures.

“Outdoor dining has transformed New York City and saved 100,000 jobs during the pandemic, but we cannot allow abandoned dining sheds to litter our streets,” Mayor Eric Adams said when the city started taking down the structures in August. “These deserted dining sheds have become eyesores for neighbors and havens for rats, and we are going to tear them down.”

Before and after shots of an abandoned dining shed being removed. (NYC DOT)