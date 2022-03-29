QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Former New York City employees stood together Tuesday and called on Mayor Eric Adams to drop the vaccine mandate for city workers and give them their jobs back.

In Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, dozens stood together to condemn the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of New York City. Many who gathered have been placed on leave without pay or fired for not being vaccinated.

“It’s been a rough couple of months,” said Matthew Giunta, who works for the Department of Sanitation along with his brother. Both declined to get vaccinated because of their religious beliefs.

“He was granted a religious exemption and mine was denied. I haven’t gotten any feedback as to why, and I’m hoping that by speaking out that maybe somebody will give me the answers I’ve been looking for,” said Giunta.

Queens City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino helped organize the gathering after Adams announced a new vaccine exception last week. The city’s unvaccinated professional athletes and performers can once again work locally.

“He’s rolled back mandate after mandate. We’ve watched it over the last month,” said Paladino.

Those who gathered called to rehire city workers who were fired from their jobs over the vaccine mandate and give them back pay.

“Most of these people grew up being New Yorkers and loving it and wanting to go and serve the city, so it’s just a simple thing, just give them back their jobs,” Paladino said.