NYC Winter Outing: Citywide savings event in full swing

New York City’s Winter Outing is back in full swing.

It combines four different events: Restaurant Week, Broadway Week, Must-See Week and Hotel Week, which is new this year.

Until February, you can find deals on more than 500 restaurants, 17 Broadway shows and dozens of attractions and hotels.

Alyssa Schmid, senior director of communications for NYC & Company, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the idea behind “NYC Winter Outing” and how it works.

For more information, visit nycgo.com/nyc-winter-outing