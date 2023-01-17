MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A package of deals kicks off Tuesday to help chase away the winter blues while also pumping some money into the New York City economy.

Collectively called NYC Winter Outing 2023 by NYC & Company, the promotion includes savings on restaurants, Broadway shows, attractions, and hotels.

With reservations opening Tuesday, NYC Restaurant Week offers prix-fixe lunches and dinners at nearly 500 restaurants across all five boroughs. Prices range from $30 to $60.

NYC Broadway Week will feature 2-for-1 ticket deals for 22 shows. Offerings include both shows new to the Broadway Week lineup — including “Hamilton,” “Pictures from Home,” and “Some Like It Hot” — and familiar favorites, like “Hadestown,” “The Book of Mormon,” and “Wicked.”

If Broadway isn’t your speed, NYC Must-See Week also has 2-for-1 deals on a number of popular New York City attractions and performances, among them Carnegie Hall, the Museum of Modern Art, and the New York Botanical Garden.

Finally, those just visiting New York City can snag 23% off of standard rates at more than 140 hotels across all five boroughs. NYC Hotel Week runs through Feb. 12.

In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams called the deals a win-win, with those who take advantage getting to experience some of the best New York City has to offer — at a bargain — while also helping to support the city’s economy.

“By trying one of our world-renowned restaurants during NYC Restaurant Week, catching one of our iconic Broadway shows during NYC Broadway Week, visiting one of the thousands of unique attractions during NYC Must-See Week, or staying in a hotel in the best city in the world during NYC Hotel Week, you are supporting the economic engine that keeps our city running while sampling some of the best cultures and fare the world has to offer,” said Adams in part. “And don’t forget, spend money!”