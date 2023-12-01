NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City drivers should consider planning their routes and bank extra travel time this weekend as there will be street closures in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens for holiday festivities.

Additionally, city officials issued a Holiday Season Gridlock Alert that will remain in effect for the remainder of the year.

On Saturday, Brooklyn’s fourth annual Santa Land will take place. The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:

Washington Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Underhill Avenue

Washington Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Eastern Parkway

Eastern Parkway between Washington Avenue and Plaza Street East

Vanderbilt Avenue between Plaza Street East and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Vanderbilt Avenue and Fort Greene Place

Atlantic Avenue between Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue

On Sunday, New York City’s Holiday Open Streets Program begins. Fifth Avenue between 48th Street and 59th Street in Midtown will be closed off to vehicle traffic and opened to pedestrians.

New Yorkers should also expect these street closures on Dec. 10, and Dec. 17 between noon to 6 p.m.

Residents in Far Rockaway, Queens will also see some changes to street traffic as the HopeNYC Parade takes place on Sunday.

The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:

130th Street between Foch Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard

Rockaway Boulevard between 130th Street and 143rd Street

143rd Street between Sutter Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard