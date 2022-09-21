NEW YORK (PIX11) — On a barely lit Brooklyn street, a loose-knit group of New Yorkers huddles on a cool Wednesday night to discuss supporting the next wave of incoming border migrants, with no help from the local or federal governments.

“We are operating in a completely separate sphere in mutual aid. This is all just regular people,” said Ariadna Phillips.

Phillips helps run the Mutual Aid Collective. Its members routinely open their homes to migrants after they leave New York City’s network of shelters.

“The six men that stayed in my apartment had been turned away from two shelters in one night,” said Melanie, who has been hosting migrants in her home.

Barbara and Melanie, who declined to share their full names, are two hosts who have taken in several migrants over the last several months. The biggest challenge has been communicating with other collectives across the country to reunite migrant families split up at border intake facilities in Texas.

“We just hosted recently a family where the husband had been sent on a bus to New York. The wife and 5-year-old had been sent to Florida,” Barbara said.

Otto, 23, who arrived in Texas last month from Venezuela, told PIX11 News that with the volunteers’ help, he can focus on his future.

“They help us with everything. They’ve given us a roof over our head,” Otto said through Phillip’s translation.