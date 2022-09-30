NEW YORK (PIX11) — Volunteers from New York City are headed to Florida Friday to help victims of Hurricane Ian’s widespread destruction.

The American Red Cross in New York will deploy an emergency response vehicle and two volunteers to support ongoing relief efforts. They are set to head out around 10:30 a.m. from their 49th Street location.

Around 730 trained Red Cross Disaster Responders, including 15 people from New Jersey and more than 25 from New York, are working around the clock in Florida to offer support and comfort to people in need.

“The emotional trauma is going to be significant from the storm,” Michael de Vulpillieres, the communications officer at Red Cross in Greater New York, said.

Members of the FDNY Incident Management Team also deployed a crew to Florida.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ian caused catastrophic damage in Florida, leaving people trapped in flooded homes and causing at least four deaths. Rescue crews piloted boats through inundated streets to save thousands of people from flooded homes and shattered buildings.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at least 700 rescues were conducted, mostly by air.

Meanwhile, Ian has now churned its way toward the Carolinas. South Carolina’s coast is under a hurricane warning and many business owners in flood-prone areas sandbagged their storefronts. A steady stream of vehicles left Charleston for higher ground.