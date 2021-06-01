NEW YORK — An ongoing surge in gun violence in New York City reared its head on Memorial Day, with a dozen people wounded in shootings across the city Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said at least 12 people were shot in six separate shootings between 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with a teenage boy shot and killed in the last incident.

It all started around 4:45 p.m. when a 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle around in Jamaica, Queens, authorities said.

Less than an hour later in Harlem, a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times near the intersection of Frederick Douglas Boulevard and West 143rd Street, officials said.

Minutes later, around 6 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot in the abdomen in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, according to authorities.

Also in Brooklyn, five men were wounded around 8 p.m. when gunfire erupted on a Bushwick street near the corner of Knickerbocker Avenue and Weirfield Street, police said.

Around the same time over in Staten Island, two men, ages 19 and 20, were shot in the Park Hill neighborhood, the NYPD said.

The night ended in tragedy when a 15-year-old boy was fatally wounded in a double shooting in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood, according to police.

A 30-year-old man was also shot in the knee when an unknown gunman opened fire near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 123rd Street, officials said.

No arrests had been made in any of the shooting incidents as of Tuesday morning.

According to police, there were 522 shootings reported across the five boroughs between Jan. 1 and the third week of May.

The string of shootings is part of a disturbing trend of gang and gun violence across New York City.

De Blasio said his Safe Summer NYC initiative aims to curb gun violence by increasing community investment, strategically increasing police presence in targeted areas and improving coordination with the court system.

