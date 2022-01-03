NYC veterans rally for help from Eric Adams

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx – It was freezing cold outside Bronx Supreme Court on Monday where veterans, some of them currently homeless, gathered.

They’ve endured far worse conditions throughout their lifetime, but they want better. With a new mayor in office, they have one question for Eric Adams.

“What is your plan as it pertains to veteran and veteran issues?” one veteran said.

They rallied for better access to social services, which they believe should be prioritized for them, especially when it comes to housing.

“We need veteran organizations or veterans to service the veterans that are in the shelter because they have more empathy for those that are in there,” the veteran added.

After serving this country, they feel they’ve been forgotten and, considering Adams’s law enforcement background, they hope something productive is in store.

“Right now you just took office, I want to know what your policy is?” another veteran asked.

Mental health services are at the top of the list too. Johnnie Williams Jr. is a Vietnam War veteran who tried to kill himself life five times.

“Suicide is something that most people do not understand,” Williams Jr. said. “I suggest that you always find someone to talk to.”

Sandy Rolan is an Iraq War veteran and runs a nonprofit called Military Women in Power, which helps female veterans get back on their feet.

“My mission right now is try and assist the females to get the same equal services as they give to the men,” Rolan said.

They also say it’s hard to find work in a field not related to their military background. Having a free college education to gain skills in a different industry would allow them to establish a solid foundation beneath them and afford a roof over their heads.

A spokesperson for Adams’ office said his administration was committed to ending veterans’ homelessness and providing quality support services for vets.

“We won’t rest until every veteran has the tools they need to thrive in New York City,” the spokesperson said.