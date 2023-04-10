NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is targeting “litterers and dog-poopetrators” in an effort to clean up the Big Apple.

The Department of Sanitation on Monday launched an ad campaign to combat trash and dog waste left on city streets and sidewalks. The leftover garbage has been an ongoing crisis and officials are urging New Yorkers to call out the offenders.

In particular, the ad calls for residents to “shame these ‘garbage’ New Yorkers – litterers and dog-poopetrators – once and for all,” the announcement said.

“New Yorkers have had enough of litter, enough of filth on our sidewalks, and enough of feeling like there’s nothing they can do about it,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

The new initiative comes on the heels of the new garbage collection rules that went into effect this month. The changes are part of Adams’ push to eradicate rats in the five boroughs. The plan also aims to make city streets cleaner by reducing the amount of time filthy, smelly trash bags can sit on the street.

“Some people continue to fail in their basic duty to keep our neighborhoods clean by littering or not cleaning up after their dog. I don’t know why they do it, and frankly, I don’t care why they do it. All I know is, if I see someone littering, I’ll tell them where to stick it,” DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.