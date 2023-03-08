NEW YORK (PIX11) — After striking three times after Uber blocked pay raises, the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission voted to give Uber and Lyft drivers a raise of around 10% from 2022 with new driver pay rules, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

Drivers were supposed to get raises right before Christmas but faced a blockade from Uber. It would have been the biggest raise in a decade for drivers.

“Drivers won this victory with their steadfast organizing. But drivers shouldn’t have had to fight so hard for the raise they were due. Already, they’ve lost $80 million in income since grinch Uber blocked the raise on the eve of Christmas,” said NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai. “That $80 million in stolen raises lined the pockets of corporate executives instead of filling the plates of working-class families who paid every dime for every operating expense to keep service going for 700,000 riders a day during the worst of times with a post-pandemic slow recovery followed by crushing inflation.

The increase goes into effect immediately, according to NYTWA.