NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 20th running of the New York City Triathlon on Sunday has been cut in half.

The 3,000 triathletes will now be cycling 20 kilometers and running two and a half miles while the swim will stay the same, as the Hudson River will never have felt so refreshing.

However, the organizers admit the decision is disappointing. Participants have been lamenting about the shortened course once again due to the July heat.

Doctors warn if anyone — athlete or not — is experiencing neurological symptoms to get help.

Heat is the number one weather-related death in the country. Races in the city have seen the deadly toll these races can take.

The action-packed race will begin Sunday morning at 5:50 a.m. at West 81st Street and the Hudson River, with the first athlete expected to cross the finish line just shy of an hour later at the Central Park bandshell.

New Yorkers are asked to prepare for many street closures in the area especially around the Henry Hudson parkway for the cycling portion.