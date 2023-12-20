UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – The New York City townhouse that became immortalized in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” is up for sale on the Upper West Side.

The house is located on 95th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. It’s nearly 4,800 square feet with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.

The house boasts a private garden complete with a bluestone patio and wood deck.

It also has a fully equipped kitchen, a wine cellar and two pantries.

The house is listed on the market at $6.7 million.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.