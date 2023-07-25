NEW YORK (PIX11) – The number of rat complaints in New York City decreased over the last two months compared to last year, city officials said Tuesday, citing the positive impact new trash rules are having on the problem.

Data showed a 20% decrease in 311 calls about rat activity across New York City over the last two months as compared to the same time last year, according to city officials. The 20% drop occurred from May to mid-July, when the city’s new garbage rules minimizing the time trash sits on the curb and increasing the use of containers were in effect.

Additionally, New York City’s four rat mitigation zones (Grand Concourse, Harlem, Bedford-Stuyvesant/Bushwick and East Village/Chinatown) saw rat sighting calls decrease by an average of more than 45% during this period, according to city officials.

“It’s still early, but these numbers show what we’re doing is working and that we are moving in the right direction,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

New York City’s war on rats is focused on depriving the rodents of food and shelter, which is often found in garbage bags sitting on sidewalks. The Adams administration is working toward keeping food waste out of garbage bags and getting the bags off streets and into containers.

“Rats eat what humans throw away, and whenever our trash sits on the sidewalk, the rats will line up for their dinner,” Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

New York City’s new garbage rules went into effect in April, changing when and how residents can put their trash to the curb. The new rules reduced the number of hours trash and recycling sit on sidewalks by adjusting the time of day trash can be placed on the curb. The changes to the trash rules were part of the mayor’s push to eradicate rats in the five boroughs.

“These numbers show that these initiatives — from containerization to a modernized collection schedule to curbside composting — are getting results,” Tisch said.

