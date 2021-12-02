NYC to require COVID vaccines for private school workers

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is extending his order requiring COVID-19 vaccines to include teachers and staff at private and religious schools.

De Blasio said Thursday that employees at nonpublic schools will be required to show they’ve received at least one dose of a vaccine by Dec. 20. The order will apply to about 56,000 employees at 938 schools in New York City.

“Vaccinations are the key to our recovery, and our public schools are among the safest places to be in the city. Childcare centers will now be just as safe, and it’s time to use the tools we have at our disposal to climb the ladder even further,” de Blasio said. “We’re doing everything in our power to protect our students and school staff, and a mandate for nonpublic school employees will help keep our school communities and youngest New Yorkers safe.”

Rabbi David Zwiebel, the chairman of the Committee of NYC Religious and Independent School Officials, said in a letter to the mayor Thursday that the committee “firmly opposes” the mandate and urged him to reconsider.