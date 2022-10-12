Mayor Eric Adams will be signing a bill that provides NYC clubs with anti-overdose kits. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams will be signing a bill Wednesday that would require the city to provide nightclubs with free kits to reverse opioid overdoses.

The legislation would allow the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) to create the Nightlife Opioid Antagonist Program, which would give participating clubs five kits at a time, according to the City Council.

The city will also train club staff on how to use the overdose kits.

Adams is expedited to sign the bill Wednesday afternoon.

