ORCHARD BEACH, the Bronx (PIX11) — New York City is relocating the migrant relief center currently under construction in the Bronx to Randall’s Island in Manhattan, Mayor Eric Adams announced, citing flooding concerns in Orchard Beach.

“Following this weekend’s storms, New York City Emergency Management determined that, while we would be able to put in place the necessary ponding mitigation measures, relocating the Orchard Beach humanitarian relief center to Randall’s Island is the most efficient and effective path forward, and work is underway to make this move,” Adams said in a statement Monday night.

The new location on Randall’s Island is less prone to flooding and will provide shelter to 500 asylum seekers, according to Adams.

“We expect this site to open in approximately the same timeframe as the originally planned location,” Adams said.

The Adams administration had faced criticism over its decision to build the center in flood-prone Orchard Beach. The encampment experienced some flooding over the weekend due to heavy rainfall. Earlier Monday, Adams reiterated his commitment to sending migrants to the Bronx before reversing course.

More than 16,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since August. Most were sent from the southern border on buses by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“We continue to build out our options and explore additional sites as we handle this humanitarian crisis created by human hands,” Adams said.