NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — You might see a performance on the street, the subway or the stage. New York City has produced the masters of hip hop and breakdancing.

This fall, the world finals of breakdancing will return to New York City. Red Bull BC One is known as the largest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition.

Rokafella began dancing nearly three decades ago. She works as a performer and teacher. “There’s a magic, power, legacy and it’s undeniable it took a while for everyone to come around to the cultural value and lineage,” Rokafella said.

Kid Glyde, who also has a studio and has competed in the past, says Red Bull BC One features the best in the world. “This art form is community. My dad taught me to always pass down the knowledge,” he said.

Rocky Bucano, executive director of The Universal Hip Hop Museum, says he looks forward to seeing different talent from around the world. “Hip hop is a global culture and it’s amazing to see how it has been embraced in South America, Asia and Europe,” Bucano said.

Bucano will be supporting the event. The Universal Hip Hop Museum is a museum dedicated to the celebration and preservation of hip hop music and is set to open in 2024 in the South Bronx.

The international event was last held in New York City in 2009. This year’s event is Nov. 12 at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan.