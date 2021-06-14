NEW YORK — As New York City continues to reopen, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday a ticker-tape parade has been scheduled for front-line heroes and essential workers.

A Hometown Heroes Parade has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 7 as front-line heroes who led the fight against COVID-19 process through the Canyon of Heroes.

“It’s something you want to be a part of.”

During this ticker-tape parade, the mayor said there will be floats for essential workers, educators, municipal workers, delivery workers, health care workers, first responders and more.

“We’re always going to remember the pain and the tragedy of COVID. No one is ever going to forget the ones we lost and what families are still going through, but we need a day to celebrate the heroism of everyday New Yorkers,” the mayor said, “A parade you will remember for the rest of your life.”

Mayor de Blasio previously said the first large-scale parade the city would host upon reopening would be for essential and front-line workers.

De Blasio had anticipated for the city to fully reopen by July 1, so he believed having a celebration after that would be “exactly the right time for it.”