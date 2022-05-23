MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Monday will honor FDNY members who responded to the Brooklyn subway shooting attack that injured nearly two dozen people last month.

The ceremony was expected to be held at City Hall around 12:30 p.m. PIX11 News will livestream the event. Refresh this page for updates.

It’s been more than a month since suspect Frank James allegedly discharged smoke canisters and fired a gun 33 times while onboard an N train in Sunset Park during the peak morning commute on April 12. Ten people were shot and more than a dozen others were injured, officials said.

James was arrested in Manhattan the following day. He pleaded not guilty in federal court to terrorism and other charges.

In the days and weeks following the attack, the mayor has honored multiple groups of first responders as well as civilians who helped police take James into custody.