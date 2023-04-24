NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bargain shoppers can spend a spring afternoon scouring through some of New York City’s best thrift shops.
There are plenty of stores in the Big Apple to find unique pieces or score a deal on designer brands. And it’s just not clothing. Many of the shops sell housewares, furniture, art, vinyl records, and even bikes.
Now that many New Yorkers are spring cleaning, shoppers have an opportunity to snag some cool stuff at any of these highly-rated shops:
- El Barrio Thrift Store — 2123 Second Ave., near 109th Street, Manhattan
- Looks Vintage — 684 Broadway, near Lafayette Street, Manhattan
- Vintage Thrift — 286 Third Ave., between 22nd and 23rd streets, Manhattan
- East Village Thrift Shop — 186 Second Ave., between East 10th and 12th streets, Manhattan
- AuH20 — 84 East 7th St., near St. Marks Place, Manhattan
- Housing Works Thrift Shops — 245 West 10th St., near Hudson Street in Manhattan. Other locations include 143 West 17th St. and 1222 Second Ave., near 64th Street, Manhattan
- The Thrifty Hog — 11 West 25th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, Manhattan
- City Opera Thrift Shop — 513 West 26th St., between 10th and 11th avenues, Manhattan
- St. Luke’s Thrift Shop — 487 Hudson St., near Christopher Street, Manhattan
- Central Park Resale Consignment & Gallery — 22 West 66th St., near Central Park West, Manhattan
- REVMPD — 178 First Ave., between East 10th and 11th streets, Manhattan
- Thrift NYC — 305 East 84th St., between First and Second avenues, Manhattan
- Cure Thrift Shop – 91 Third Ave., between East 12th and 13th streets, Manhattan