NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some garbage is getting a new look in the city.

NYC Department of Sanitation has been testing new orange bins in Astoria to collect household organics and food waste. Twenty bins were placed on streets along the 31st Avenue Corridor in January. In total, 45 tons of organics have been picked up and turned into compost.

Kevin O’Sullivan with DSNY Bureau of Recycling calls it a success. “About one-third of what New Yorkers throw away is compostable. It costs money and produces methane. We encourage folks to divert it,” he said.

The organic bins are secured to make sure other household items don’t get inside. People who live nearby can sign up for free. Next month the city is rolling out a free app that will open the cans with the phone.

DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch says the city is adding 100 more bins near schools. Neighbors will be able to sign up for the program as well. They are working with the city council to identify locations. The pilot program will run for a year.

12,000 tons of garbage and recycling are picked up each day in New York City.